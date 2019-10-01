Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 14,895 Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Funko worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Funko by 58,400.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. 426,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Funko Inc has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.13.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.69 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $91,512,000.00. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 400,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $10,168,000.00. Insiders sold 5,317,906 shares of company stock worth $132,878,279 in the last 90 days. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNKO. DA Davidson set a $32.00 target price on shares of Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.