Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

9/18/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $55.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/11/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/11/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/6/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $62.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/2/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Dave & Buster's have underperformed the industry in the past year, we are encouraged by the company’s solid revenue growth in the last-rported quarter. Its various sales-building initiatives, increased focus on distinguished offerings and dependence on gaming set it apart from other restaurants. In the fiscal first quarter, its revenues rose 9.5% from the prior-year quarter number. The upside was primarily driven by consistent unit growth, and robust Amusements and Other revenues as well as Food and Beverage revenues. Consistent efforts to build sales and improve margins through various initiatives have also been key growth drivers. However, the company trimmed its 2019 outlook, which is concerning. Also, rising labor costs and a non-franchised business model might hurt profits.”

8/31/2019 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of PLAY stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,481. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $344.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a 0.15000 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 639.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

