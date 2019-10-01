Webcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $72,805.00 (WEB)

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Webcoin has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Webcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $51.55 and $13.77. Webcoin has a total market cap of $72,805.00 and approximately $23,470.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00037762 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.11 or 0.05411829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000998 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Webcoin Coin Profile

WEB is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,441,144 coins. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday

Webcoin Coin Trading

Webcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $7.50, $5.60, $18.94, $20.33, $50.98, $51.55, $13.77 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

