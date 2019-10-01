WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPY. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.79. The company had a trading volume of 46,208,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,550,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.48. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $302.63.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

