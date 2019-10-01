WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 3,543 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,895. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,303,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,123,574. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $225.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

