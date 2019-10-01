WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Altria Group by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.90. 8,067,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,760,157. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

