WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,426 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 216,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 483,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 252,050 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 143.3% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 297,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 175,403 shares during the period.

VRIG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.90. 2,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,289. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $25.14.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

