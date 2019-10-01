WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 629,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after buying an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,637. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $55.93.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.4855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

