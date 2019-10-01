WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 8,011 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,084,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,264 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $69,185,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,713,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,314,000 after purchasing an additional 72,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 316,949 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,397,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,010,000 after purchasing an additional 194,265 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 45,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,140. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.