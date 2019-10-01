WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 21,162 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,162 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 141.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 37.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,222,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.96.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

