WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson set a $209.00 target price on WD-40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $183.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.96. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $149.38 and a 1 year high of $188.28.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. WD-40 had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,408 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $256,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 12.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.