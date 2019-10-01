Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 571.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,529 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $599,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $254,564,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,662 shares of company stock worth $13,947,341. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $130.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,532,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,629. The stock has a market cap of $234.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.97. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day moving average is $133.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $168.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

