Volution Group (LON:FAN) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 168 ($2.20) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 173.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45. Volution Group has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 197.50 ($2.58).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

