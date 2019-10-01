Voise 1-Day Volume Tops $11.00 (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, Voise has traded down 76.5% against the US dollar. One Voise token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and HitBTC. Voise has a total market cap of $25,872.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00190700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.01015254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00021760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00091156 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Voise Token Profile

Voise was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit . The official website for Voise is www.voise.com . The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z, Livecoin, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

