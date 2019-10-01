Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 81 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.00. 473,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,901. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $304.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.84 and its 200 day moving average is $292.60.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

