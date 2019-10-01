Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 64 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 30.2% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPY stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,500,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,433,875. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.76. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.63.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.