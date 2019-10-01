Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $717,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 27,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,504. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $62.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18.

