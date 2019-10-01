Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRTU. ValuEngine cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 32,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,444. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.59 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Virtusa will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 15,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $548,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,774.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $143,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 1,640.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 35.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

