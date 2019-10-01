VINchain Price Tops $0.0034 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, VINchain has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $233,818.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00190761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.01020562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00021961 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00090322 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.