Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,480 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Belden by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 3,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $929,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Belden news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,368.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,058.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Belden stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $72.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.01). Belden had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $637.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.30%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

