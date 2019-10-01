Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,081 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 24.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 53.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 56.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,777,000 after purchasing an additional 272,722 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.45.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.82, for a total value of $2,553,432.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,528.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.96, for a total value of $2,338,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,012,240. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET traded down $8.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.11. 29,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,334. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $187.08 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.76.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.78 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.