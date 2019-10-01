Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 25,131 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,131 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Santander Consumer USA worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 42,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,575. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SC shares. Santander lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Compass Point set a $25.00 price objective on Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $822,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

