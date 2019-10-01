Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 754.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,484 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.92% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $16,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 66,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,750,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,767,000 after buying an additional 47,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,732,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.90. 1,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,398. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

UBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

