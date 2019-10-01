Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 295.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. 2,591,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,125. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $188,102.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $347,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

