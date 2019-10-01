Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.45 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 70,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock remained flat at $$42.84 on Monday. 195,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,061,638. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

