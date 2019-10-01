Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.17 Million Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,344 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $13,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 172.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 130.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.93.

HSY traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.77. 384,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,501. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $99.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total transaction of $490,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $207,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,953,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,368. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

