Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,975,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,291,000 after purchasing an additional 816,141 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 603,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,136,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,210,000 after acquiring an additional 505,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,709,000 after acquiring an additional 283,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.16. 1,001,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.85. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $89.48 and a 52 week high of $131.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a 0.70000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.30.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $2,169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

