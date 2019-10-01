Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $12,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 140.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 61,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,020,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 137,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,119. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

