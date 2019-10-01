Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 111,706 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Seagate Technology worth $14,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $236,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $4,887,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,605,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.05. 101,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.65. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

