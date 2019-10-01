Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 52.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 917,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 315,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 26.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 49.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 101.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. 14.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 13,222 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $237,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TFSL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.80 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 337.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

