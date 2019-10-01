Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,091 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Harley-Davidson worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $25,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul J. Jones sold 11,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $417,722.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,561.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,297. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Harley-Davidson Inc has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

