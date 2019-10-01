Viberate 1-Day Volume Tops $635,547.00 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $635,547.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, OKEx, Bittrex and Binance. Over the last week, Viberate has traded up 40.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.01014762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00022151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090479 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,859,794 tokens. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viberate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Binance, Livecoin, IDEX, Coinbe and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

