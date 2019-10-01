Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,441 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.93. 2,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,620. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

