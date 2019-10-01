Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,789 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 661,064 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 121,448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.32. 5,284,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,014. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.24.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

