Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 368 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,545,641,000 after purchasing an additional 259,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after purchasing an additional 674,924 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,199,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total transaction of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,705 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,445 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $5.08 on Monday, reaching $1,220.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,103. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The company has a market cap of $860.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,199.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,170.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.