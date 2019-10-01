Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $911,000 Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 773,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 99,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of International Paper by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 28,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,195.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.42.

International Paper stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.82. 105,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,144. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

