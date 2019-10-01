Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 7,582 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 102.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Healthequity by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,131. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HQY. Bank of America set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

Shares of Healthequity stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 22.98 and a current ratio of 22.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.55. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.33 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

