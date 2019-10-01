Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $933,000 in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,661,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,821,000 after buying an additional 1,158,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,302,000 after buying an additional 195,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,137,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,566,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 742,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,055,000 after buying an additional 126,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Shares of SNX stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $112.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $114.91.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.96%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $37,053.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,056.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,436 shares of company stock worth $348,911. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

