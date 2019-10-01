Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 98,124 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $5,170,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 58,727 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.68. 17,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $122.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 51.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.42.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

