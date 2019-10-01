Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.87. 7,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,772. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $752.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research set a $119.00 target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Vice Chairman Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,066.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $383,561.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock worth $3,592,562 in the last ninety days. 4.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

