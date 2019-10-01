Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Nextdecade worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdecade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdecade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nextdecade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 208,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NEXT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,466. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $615.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of -0.26. Nextdecade Corp has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.71.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Nextdecade Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

NEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nextdecade in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nextdecade in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nextdecade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

