Verition Fund Management LLC Has $816,000 Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,760,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,469,000 after buying an additional 31,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,280,000 after purchasing an additional 300,755 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 911,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,544,000 after purchasing an additional 690,006 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,845,000 after purchasing an additional 376,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.60. 47,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,687. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Longbow Research set a $320.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.54.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

