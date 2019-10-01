Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Textron by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

NYSE TXT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,215. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $72.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.40%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

