Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Shares Down 6.1%

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, 24,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 108,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Velocity Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.49, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70.

Velocity Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties internationally. The company has an option to acquire interests in the Rozino and Ekuzya projects, as well as regional exploration in the 163 square kilometers Tintyava property located in Bulgaria. Velocity Minerals Ltd.

