VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.47. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 2,591,299 shares.

Specifically, CEO Jeff Baxter acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 608,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,127.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,172,000 shares of company stock worth $15,085,440. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on VBI Vaccines to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $5.00 target price on VBI Vaccines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 73.80% and a negative net margin of 1,582.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,951,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 92,930 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.