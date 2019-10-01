Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Garde Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 11.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $71,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,129 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,139,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,843,000 after purchasing an additional 721,326 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,418.4% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 765,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,346,000 after purchasing an additional 714,697 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,088,000 after buying an additional 670,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,498,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,236. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average is $109.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

