Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stake Boosted by Winthrop Partners WNY LLC

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 24,116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,762,000 after buying an additional 1,217,962 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,247,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,814,000 after buying an additional 510,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after buying an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,106,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,752,000 after buying an additional 922,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,119,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,486,000 after buying an additional 652,795 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $84.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,747. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.46 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

