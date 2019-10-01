Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.47. 86,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,189. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $77.46 and a one year high of $85.30.

