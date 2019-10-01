Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.16. 2,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,989. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $114.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.05.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

