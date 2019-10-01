Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Planning Solutions Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. now owns 65,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $167.60. The stock had a trading volume of 237,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,725. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $171.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.74.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.5373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

